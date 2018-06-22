Homicide Charge Filed in Pedestrian’s Death

Anderson hit and Killed 64-Year-old Bruce Williams

MILWAUKEE (AP) – A man with three drunken driving convictions is charged with homicide by intoxicated use of a vehicle in the death of a pedestrian who was struck and killed in Milwaukee earlier this week.

A criminal complaint says 35-year-old Christopher Anderson was drunk when he hit and killed 64-year-old Bruce Williams Monday.

Authorities say Anderson had his 8-day-old daughter in the vehicle at the time.

The complaint says officers found a half-empty bottle of brandy in Anderson’s SUV.

It says a blood draw at the hospital showed Anderson had a blood alcohol content of 0.30, more than three times the legal limit for driving.

Anderson is being held in the Milwaukee County Jail on six charges, including the homicide count.

Court records do not list a defense attorney.