How to Keep Your Gear in Good Shape

It's the first Grand Forestry Weekend at Duluth Pack.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Northland is known for its beautiful hiking and camping opportunities. This weekend one local shop is helping you keep your outdoor gear sharp for the trails.

It’s Grand Forestry weekend at Duluth Pack this weekend. Demonstrations are being held on Saturday to show the proper way to take care of your ax. A professional will demonstrate the proper way to sharpen an ax, the many uses, and different cutting techniques.

“It’s made to be around for years it’s not something you’re going to be replacing every year you know, it’s something that you’re going to have maybe possibly passed down to the next generation,” Assistant Marketing Manager Andrea Sega said.

Demonstrations will be going on from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Duluth Pack store in Canal Park.