Lakeside Starts New Rummage Sale Tradition

DULUTH, Minn. –Just a few weeks after Duluth’s Park Point neighborhood had its annual rummage sale, the Lakeside neighborhood in the east end of town is starting its own new tradition.

The Lakeside Rummage Sale is a combined effort of more than 50 homes in the area.

All the rummage sale deals are offered at many of the homes tomorrow as well.

Those participating say a rummage sale like this is a good way to bring the community together.

“It just gives more of a camaraderie of the neighborhood,” said Lakewood resident Linda Curtis. “And you maybe get to see some neighbors you haven’t seen for a while or get to meet some new people that this is their first venture out into the neighborhood and it’s just a good way to meet people.”

the lakeside rummage sale has a webpage with a spreadsheet of all the participating homes.