Lakewalk Galley Opens in Canal Park at Old Crabby Bill’s Site

DULUTH, Minn. – A new food stand has opened at the old Crabby Bill’s location in Canal Park.

The new spot, called the Lakewalk Galley, was christened by Duluth Mayor Emily Larson earlier today as she broke a champagne bottle over the bow.

The business is owned by the Vista Fleet company and will serve up food from the Lake Avenue Café.

“[We’re] trying to create a triangle down here in Canal Park from our restaurant (Lake Avenue Café) to the Vista to here, to get everyone to see more of what Canal Park is,” said Derek Snyder, a business partner.

The location will also be used to promote the Vista Fleet’s tours.