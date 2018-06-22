Level Three Predatory Offender Relocating in Hibbing

The Meeting Will Take Place on June 26

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Police Department will be conducting a Community Notification Predatory Offender Meeting on June 25 at 6:00 p.m.

The meeting will take place at the Little Theater located on the lower level of the Hibbing Memorial Building.

Authorities state that 44-year-old David Michael Schmidt will be moving within the city of Hibbing on June 26.

Schmidt already resides with the City of Hibbing and will be changing his address.

During the meeting the Hibbing Police Department will provide attendees with useful information on personal safety.