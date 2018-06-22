Life on the Lake: Duluth Rowing Club

The club is home to 150 members of all ages

DULUTH, Minn.- Just three years ago this beautiful boathouse was built. But before that the Duluth Rowing Club was running out of a facility over 100 years old.

And if you go over to this beautiful facility between 8am and 12 noon, you will find young rowers mastering the skills and techniques necessary to row crew.

What most people don’t realize is just how difficult this sport actually is and the tole it takes on the body.