Man Accused of Vista Fleet “Theft” has Been Sentenced

Sullwold Received Probation and a Fine

DULUTH, Minn. – Gregory Sullwold, the man accused of releasing the Vista Fleet boats into the harbor last September, has been sentenced.

Sullwold was sentenced Friday morning to two years’ probation and a $1,000 fine.

He pleaded guilty to felony theft indifferent to owner’s rights in March.

The Vista Fleet boats were not damaged in the incident; however one of the boats was nearly hit by a freighter in the harbor.