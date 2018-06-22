New Fast Food Restaurant Coming to London Road

Taco Bell may be Coming to London Road

DULUTH, Minn. – Taco Bell may soon be coming to London Road.

It would be located at the site of the former BP station at 2031 London Road in Duluth.

The gas station closed last October and according to a zoning notice the plan is to turn it into a Taco Bell complete with a drive thru.

The applicant for the property is Marvin Development LLC.

A public meeting is scheduled for July 10 at 5:00 p.m. at Duluth City Hall to discuss zoning requirements for the project.