Portion of Shipping Docks Being Restored in Superior

The project began in mid-May and is expected to wrap up near the end of August.

SUPERIOR, Wis.- A shipping wall in Superior built back in the 1940’s is now being rehabilitated thanks to an over one million dollar grant.

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation’s Harbor Assistance Grant Program is helping to rebuild nearly 3/4 of Terminal 41 in Superior. Around 600 feet of the East dock terminal is being replaced.

“To shore that up and make sure we don’t have a failure and a disruption in our transportation of vessels here is a good process for us and we’re grateful for it,” Agriculture Business Terminal Operations director Chuck Schwede said.

The $1.7 million grant covers nearly 75% of the project. CHS is covering the rest. City officials say we need to continue to invest in Superior’s waterfront from an industrial standpoint.

“Any investment in this port is a good investment that doubles down on the long-term health and future of this port and our shipping economy,” Mayor Jim Paine said.

