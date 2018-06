Raising the Par for Charity

This is second annual Raising the Par golf scramble.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Raising the Par Golf Scramble is raising money for a nonprofit organization dedicated to getting kids outdoors.

It’s the second annual Raising the Par scramble is going on Friday, June 22 at 11:30 a.m. at Enger Golf Course. All the proceeds go towards Postive Energy Outdoors, which helps families experience outdoor activities from kayaking to dog sledding.