Solstice Celebrated in Lincoln Park

DULUTH, Minn.-A celebration is taking place in Lincoln Park until 8 p.m. to celebrate the summer solstice.

It’s all happening on the 1900 block of West Superior Street to celebrate one of the longest days of the year.

The event features craft vendors, art, music, a steam roller printing press, and of course food.

The event also celebrates some of the growth in business in that area.

“There’s been a lot folks talking and a buzz about Lincoln Park, the craft district, here’s an actual live in-person way to experience it,” said Shannon Lang, of Ecolibrium 3.

The event was put on by Ecolibrium 3 and the Duluth Folk School.