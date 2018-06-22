Twin Ports Board Meeting of the F-ARTS

The Event, Organized by Rubber Chicken Theater, is Happening Saturday, June 23 at 7:30

DULUTH, Minn. – On Saturday, June 23, Rubber Chicken Theater will present their latest project, The Twin Ports Annual Board Meeting of the F-ARTS.

The group is set to debut another unconventional comedy and music show.

The meeting starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Underground at 506 West Michigan Street in downtown Duluth.

Attendance fee for non-presenters is $10.

Seating is general.

