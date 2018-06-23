Get Into the Game With Interactive Soccer at Super One

It's one of many soccer events that will take place across the country.

DULUTH, Minn. – A normal trip to the grocery store turned into a soccer match for some Duluthians.

The Super One grocery store in west Duluth had soccer activities in the parking lot.

Post Consumer Brands teamed up with Major League Soccer to get more people involved with the sport.

Anyone could come and show off their soccer skills to win prizes and there was also tasty cereal to sample.

“It’s bringing the community together having events for people to all come in and join in together, spreading the word for sports, getting people active out in the community,” said Post Consumer Brands Operations Manager Donovan Lawrow.

It’s one of many soccer events that will take place across the country. Up next for this soccer tour is Shakopee, Minnesota.