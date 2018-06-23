One Dead, Two Injured in Bayfield County Crash

Crash happened Friday afternoon on Highway 13

BARKSDALE TOWNSHIP, Wis. – One person is dead and two others are injured after a crash Friday afternoon in Bayfield County.

According to authorities, the two vehicle crash occurred on Highway 13 near Wedal Road in the town of Barksdale.

A passenger died on the scene and both drivers were taken to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The crash is under investigation by the Bayfield County Sheriff’s Office.