The 48th Annual Park Point Art Fair

The Park Point Art Fair is put on by the Park Point Community Club.

DULUTH, Minn. – After nearly five decades the Park Point Art Fair continues to be a staple in the community.

The Park Point Recreational Area was filled with more than 100 artists from the Northland and surrounding areas.

Thirty percent of this year’s artists are new and all of the artists featured are selected by a jury to showcase their work.

Eight awards were handed out in categories like ceramics, jewelry, wood and photography.

“Our artists are very committed to the fair. in fact, some say this is their favorite show, because of the beautiful setting. we have beautiful art that we put in that beautiful setting, so I think the quality of the fair has definitely helped with its longevity,” said Park Point Art Fair Coordinator Carla Tamburro.

The park point art fair also funds youth programs it continues tomorrow from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.