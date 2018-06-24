Juneteenth Celebrated in Superior

Holiday celebrates the day African-Americans were freed from slavery

SUPERIOR, Wis. – A community event in Superior celebrated African-American freedom.

The annual Juneteenth gathering honors the day African-Americans were freed from slavery with family fun, games, and free food.

Organizers hope the celebration helps raise community awareness.

“African Americans are here,” said Chaquana McEntyre, the founder of Fathers Rise Together. “We’re not just out there somewhere, we’re here and we’re here in a positive way doing awesome things.”

The event was sponsored by the Superior African Heritage Community, Fathers Rise Together, and Duluth Superior Save the Kids organizations.