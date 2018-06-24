UMD Hosts Chainbreaker Silent Auction For Cancer Research

DULUTH, Minn. – Cancer is the leading cause of death in Minnesota since 2000 and the University of Minnesota Duluth (UMD) is working toward changing that statistic in a fight against cancer.

The UMD Medical School and College of Pharmacy hosted a silent auction to raise money for cancer research at Bent Paddle Brewing Co. in Duluth.

The auction is a part of “Chainbreaker,” a three day bike ride that starts in the Twin Cities.

People who participate can choose rides from 25 miles all the way up to 180 miles.

All of the proceeds will go toward the Masonic Cancer Center.

UMD staff say advocacy is a big part of being a physician and pharmacist.

“University of Minnesota has been sponsoring the Chainbreaker ride, which is an opportunity for us to support all of the types of different cancer research and find a cure,” said UMD Medical School Dean Dr. Paula Termuhlen.

For one rider cancer hits close to home.

Amy Seip is on the AHC North rider team and lost her mother to cancer.

She says she’s riding for personal reasons. She is doing it for her mother and so many others affected by cancer.

“Anything that I’m feeling is nothing compared to those that have to go through chemotherapy and radiation,” said Seip. “It’s the thought of no matter how I feel or how much I would like to quit, I can’t. It’s not riding for myself, it’s riding for something bigger and I think that really helps.”

Many UMD students will participate in the Chainbreaker ride. It takes place August 10-12.

For more information about Chainbreaker, click here.