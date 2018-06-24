Workshop Teaches Fireworks Safety and Display Tips

KG Fireworks Warehouse in South Range has always gotten questions, now they're teaching the answers

SOUTH RANGE, Wis. – Summer is in full swing and that means the Fourth of July is quickly approaching.

A local business is showing people just what they need to know about putting on their own fireworks display.

Creating fireworks displays can be beautiful, but also very dangerous.

That’s why the pros are taking the time to teach people the right way to use pyrotechnics on their own.

It’s all happening at a class at KG Fireworks Warehouse in South Range.

For years, customers have been asking the staff at KG how to get the most out of their purchases.

“We get a lot of people coming in for the 4th of July,” said KG owner Jason Deatherage. “They have a lot of questions and we have a lot of answers.”

This year, Deatherage is offering a free workshop to pass his skills to aspiring pyrotechnicians.

“The pros that have been doing it for a long time probably have a few good tips to share that I wouldn’t have thought about or just wouldn’t have gotten out of limited experience,” said Sean Zarn who took the class.

Safety is always a priority and Deatherage demonstrates how securing mortar tubes from tipping over is a great way to stay safe.

“I don’t want to blow any fingers off and I like blowing stuff up,” said Zarn.

The workshop also teaches how to tape fuse to fireworks to set off several in succession.

“We show you how you can create a visually stimulating and appealing show or display with some of the small items,” said Deatherage.

After the class, Deatherage sets off the displays so students can see how the skills translate to amazing arrays.

KG will offer more workshops in the coming weeks.