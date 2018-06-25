Duluth Playhouse Summer Camp Takes The Stage At NorShor Theatre

A Week Long Camp For Kids, Ends In A Play At The NorShor Theatre On Friday

Duluth, Minn. — The NorShor Theatre has a few up and coming kiddos taking over the stage this week!

The Duluth Playhouse Summer Camp is teaching youngsters how to perform in a play. By engaging them in team building games, rehearsing their scripts and seeing what it takes to be center stage!

After the week is over, they will put on a play for the public. But it’s more than just a show explains camp counselor Graham Godfrey, “It also helps a lot with just building character and team work. It’s learning how to interact with other people and how you can help in a situation by thinking on your feet. So it builds a lot of other skills that can be used later in life, other than just theatre.”

If you are interested in getting your kid involved, there are three more weeks of camps left to register for this summer.

July 9-13 (Ages 5-6 & 7-9) “The True Story of the Three Little Pigs” & “Don’t Bring Your Dragon to the Library”.

July 16-20 (Ages 7-9) A Case of the Wacky Wednesdays

July 23-27 (Ages 10-14) Robots vs. Jedi

Head on over to https://duluthplayhouse.org/childrens-education/ to register!