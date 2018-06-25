Fatal Crash on State Highway 35 in Town of Swiss

The Crash Remains Under Investigation

BURNETT COUNTY, Wis. – Just after 8:00 p.m. on Friday authorities responded to a two-vehicle crash on State Highway 35 near County Highway H in the Town of Swiss.

Authorities say moments before the crash the Burnett County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a southbound vehicle traveling in the northbound lane at very high speeds.

Officers state initial investigations indicate Michael James Sanders, 62 of Superior, was driving his vehicle down the wrong lane on State Highway 35 when his Dodge Dakota struck another vehicle driven by Arthur Foix, 51 of Minneapolis.

Sanders’ vehicle hit multiple trees when entering the ditch and caught fire.

Sanders was pronounced dead at the scene.

Foix had one juvenile passenger in his vehicle. Both were airlifted to Twin Cities area hospitals with serious injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.