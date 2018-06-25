Former Superior City Councilor Guilty Of Domestic Abuse

Graham Garfield Pleaded 'No Contest' To All Charges

SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former Superior city councilor Graham Garfield has been found guilty of three counts of domestic abuse involving his former fiance.

The sentencing comes a little over a year after the 27-year-old got intoxicated in his home and threatened his then-finance by pointing a loaded handgun at her.

As part of a plea agreement, Garfield is sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation — two of which will be unsupervised.

He is also ordered to pay $2,350.91 in restitution, and Garfield’s driver’s license is suspended for six months after driving away from the scene with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.

If Garfield successfully completes probation, the felony domestic abuse charge involving a weapon would be reduced to a misdemeanor charge.

The victim, Kara Schmidt, was not physically injured but is suffering from the psychological and emotional effects, as indicated in the victim impact statement.

Schmidt released the following statement to FOX 21 on Monday: