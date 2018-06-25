Former Superior City Councilor Guilty Of Domestic Abuse
Graham Garfield Pleaded 'No Contest' To All Charges
SUPERIOR, Wis. – Former Superior city councilor Graham Garfield has been found guilty of three counts of domestic abuse involving his former fiance.
The sentencing comes a little over a year after the 27-year-old got intoxicated in his home and threatened his then-finance by pointing a loaded handgun at her.
As part of a plea agreement, Garfield is sentenced to 30 days in jail and four years of probation — two of which will be unsupervised.
He is also ordered to pay $2,350.91 in restitution, and Garfield’s driver’s license is suspended for six months after driving away from the scene with a blood alcohol level over the legal limit.
If Garfield successfully completes probation, the felony domestic abuse charge involving a weapon would be reduced to a misdemeanor charge.
The victim, Kara Schmidt, was not physically injured but is suffering from the psychological and emotional effects, as indicated in the victim impact statement.
Schmidt released the following statement to FOX 21 on Monday:
“I am disappointed that my attacker will not face the full consequences for his crimes against me on April 20th 2017, but am extremely relieved to receive the closure needed to move forward with my life. I wish comfort to Mr. Garfield’s family and the community of Superior, as we all take the time necessary to heal. I encourage anyone who may be facing violence at the hands of an intimate partner to reach out to CASDA, the police department, or other resources for assistance.”