Huskies Drop Third Straight Game

The Duluth Huskies fell to Eau Claire 8-4 on Wade Stadium on Monday night.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies had a rough weekend, losing back-to-back games to Willmar. With their eyes on snapping the skid, they hosted Eau Claire Monday night at Wade Stadium.

The Express jumped out to a 3-0 after one inning. The Huskies would get one on the board in the bottom of the first, thanks to an RBI single from Nick Sogard that scored Auggie Isaacson. But it wouldn’t be enough as the Huskies fall 8-4.

These two teams will meet again tomorrow night in Eau Claire.