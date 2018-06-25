Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad Kicks Off Summer Season

Scenic ride is now open for the 2018 season

DULUTH, Minn. – The summer season has officially kicked off for the Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad.

On Saturday, visitors had the chance to hop back on the tracks and experience the breathtaking views from the scenic ride.

Monday morning, their president, Joel Manns, joined us on FOX 21 local news at 8.

He discussed the spectacular route where volunteers have repaired extensive fall damage to the tracks along the St. Louis River esturary.

The Lake Superior and Mississippi Railroad is a non-profit organization operated solely by volunteers.