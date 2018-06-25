Pionk, LeBlanc Captain “Heritage Summer Classic” Teams

The Heritage Summer Classic took place Monday night at the Duluth Heritage Center.

DULUTH, Minn. – Some of the best professional and semi–pro hockey players gathered at the Heritage Center for the annual Heritage Summer Classic.

This year, Duluth native Drew LeBlanc and Hermantown native Neal Pionk were named team captains, but their fathers would coach on opposite teams. All the proceeds from the game go to the Ray Peterson Legacy Fund, which is used to benefit youth hockey groups in the Northland.

Team LeBlanc would defeat Team Pionk 13-8.