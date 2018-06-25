Ryan, Walker React to Harley Moving Production

MILWAUKEE (AP) – Wisconsin’s top Republican leaders are not criticizing President Donald Trump’s trade policy or Harley-Davidson’s decision to shift the production of motorcycles headed for Europe from the U.S. to factories overseas.

The Milwaukee-based company said Monday it’s making the move because of a spike in European Union tariffs on its motorcycles exported from the U.S.

A spokeswoman for House Speaker Paul Ryan, of Wisconsin, says Harley’s decision is “further proof of the harm from unilateral tariffs.” AshLee Strong says the best way to help American workers, consumers and manufacturers is to open new markets and not raise barriers.

Fellow Republican Gov. Scott Walker is echoing those comments.

He says the ultimate goal should be no tariffs. He says that’s what he’s pushing for.