Tampa Bay Drafts Hermantown Native Cole Koepke

The UMD commit was selected in the sixth round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

DALLAS, Texas – Hermantown native and UMD commit Cole Koepke will be taking his talents to Tampa Bay as the Lightning selected the forward in the sixth round of the NHL Draft.

Koepke currently plays in the USHL for the Sioux City Musketeers, finishing this past season fifth in the league in goals with 28. Koepke was a senior captain on the 2016 Hermantown hockey team that won the Class A state championship.