UMD’s Scott Perunovich Drafted by St. Louis Blues

The Hibbing native was taken in the second round of the 2018 NHL Draft.

DALLAS, Texas – Hibbing native and current UMD defenseman Scott Perunovich has been drafted to the St. Louis Blues.

The NCHC and National Rookie of the Year was taken in the second round with the 45th overall pick. Perunovich is coming off a memorable freshman year for UMD, leading the team in points, en route to the school’s second ever national championship.

And good news Bulldog fans, it sounds like Perunovich will be returning for his sophomore campaign next season.