Businesses Working around Northshore Construction

Restaurant owners tell us the construction can make it difficult for customers to enter and leave the parking lot.

TWO HARBORS, Minn.- As the construction travels further up the Northshore a variety of businesses are being impacted.

It’s a busy time of year at the popular Northshore restaurant Betty’s Pies located on Highway 61 just outside of Two Harbors.

Workers tell FOX21 due to the recent construction it can take them over an hour to pull into the parking lot.

“It was a little slower last week just because people couldn’t get in and people were a little concerned about leaving because it was just down to one lane,” Betty’s Pies manager/owner Marti Sieber said.

But workers at Betty’s Pies tell us they’re very pleased how the construction is going and the road conduction is well needed.