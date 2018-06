Chisholm House Fire Leaves one Injured

The Cause of the Fire is Under Investigation

CHISHOLM, Minn. – Monday evening at approximately 11:55 p.m. Chisholm, Hibbing, and Buhl fire crews responded to a house fire in the 400 block of 4th Street Northwest in Chisholm.

One occupant was injured in the fire and was transported to a local hospital for burns.

Authorities say the house was extensively damaged in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.