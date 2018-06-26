Construction Continues at Superior High School

SUPERIOR, Wis.-Construction continued today at the Superior High School as they are making some additions to the site.

The old kitchen and cafeteria, along with some of the class rooms and administrative offices known as the “Circle,” are being torn down over the next few weeks.

This tear down will mean the facility will have a new common space, performing arts center, and at least 60 classrooms.

The academic portion of the project is expected to be completed by the time school starts while the rest of the project will be done by January.