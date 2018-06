Essentia Health to Offer ‘Passport to Adventure’ Program Wednesday

DULUTH, Minn – Wednesday evening, Essentia Health is looking to celebrate healthy children, families, and lifestyles throughout the Northland.

The program includes many activities like a bike rodeo, bike helmet giveaway, and a healthy dinner.

It runs Wednesday 4:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. at the Duluth Heritage Sports Center on 30th Avenue West in Duluth.