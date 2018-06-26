Knowing Your Neighbors: Toppers Pizza

DULUTH, Minn. – The Twin Ports has a new pizza option with some specialty creations customers can’t wait to devour.

“One of my favorites is the buffalo chicken pizza, the ragin’ pepperoni, it’s got three types of pepperoni,” explained franchise owner Jonathan Matko. “We even do the loaded tots pizza. It’s got tater tots and some smoked applewood smoked bacon on it.”

Toppers is a Whitewater, Wisconsin based company that Matko and his business partner are excited to bring to Duluth.

“We found Toppers and we were hooked,” said Matko.

He tells us the response to his store on East Ninth Street has been overwhelming.

“We have been extremely busy,” said Matko. “We’ve had so much positive feedback from the community. It’s been really impressive to get a lot of support from Duluth.”

They have thirty employees now, but will soon hire more to help fill the pizza demand.

“A lot of people grew up eating Toppers maybe when they went to college and they’re happy to have some Toppers pizza that they remember from back in the good old days,” said Matko.

Because of the success, Matko is looking to expand his Toppers operation in the next six months to a year.

“We’re slowly in the process of looking at our second and probably third location,” said Matko.

He encourages everyone in the Twin Ports to stop in and try some of Toppers’ famous pies.