Minnesota Lottery Goes Mobile

DULUTH, Minn. – An app that allows Minnesotans to purchase lottery tickets on their mobile devices has launched today.

The app is called Jackpocket and Co-founder and CEO Peter Sullivan hopes to launch the app in more states in the next few months.

“Jackpocket is unique to the industry. It has advanced systems in place to provide user protection and ensure players never lose a ticket. It also gives our consumers a fun and accessible digital experience. We’re very excited to launch in Minnesota, and look forward to reaching players throughout the state.”

Users can order their lottery tickets through the app which is then purchased on their behalf from an official state lottery retailer and downloaded and saved into the Jackpocket system.

Users can view their physical ticket on their device through the app. The app will also automatically notify users if their ticket is a winner.

The company was founded in 2013 and is currently only available to iOS users, but Android users can play by visiting jackpocket.com on their mobile device.

For more information about Jackpocket you can visit their website at jackpocket.com.