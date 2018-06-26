Multiple Injuries in Early Morning Jackson County Crash

The Crash is Under Investigation

JACKSON COUNTY, Wis. – Just after 1:00 a.m. on Tuesday morning Jackson County Sheriff’s responded to two-vehicle crash on I-94 in Jackson County near Black River Falls.

Authorities say when a Trooper arrived on scene an overturned semi was found blocking all eastbound lanes on I-94.

A van with eight passengers was partially under the overturned semi-trailer.

According to the initial investigation the van had attempted to make a lane change in the front of the semi on I-94 which caused the semi to strike the van. In an attempt to make corrective maneuvers the semi overturned on the road and landed partially on top of the van.

All eight passengers in the van were transported to local hospitals by ambulance due to injuries sustained in the crash.

The van driver, 21-year-old Jayden Gjerseth, was airlifted by helicopter with life threatening injuries.

The semi-truck driver, 45-year-old Jason Gilberts, sustained non-life threatening injuries.