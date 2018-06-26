No Injuries in Rice Lake Garage Fire

The Cause of the Fire was Deemed Electrical

RICE LAKE, Minn. – Just after 2:00 p.m. on Tuesday Rice Lake fire crews were dispatched to a reported garage fire on the 4300 block of Kingston Road.

When crews arrived they found smoke billowing out from all sides of a garage structure.

Authorities say the fire crews were able to extinguish the flames by 2:30 p.m.

The cause of the fire was determined to be electrical.

There were no injuries related to the garage fire and it is estimated that fire damage totaled to around $12,500.