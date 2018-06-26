Restoration Continues on Historic Fond Du Lac Cemetery

MnDot officials tell us productive changes are in the works.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Minnesota Department of transportation is releasing new information on a Native American grave site in the Northland disrupted by highway reconstruction last spring.

MnDOT is working year-round to restore the historic cemetery. Nearly 20% of the site in West Duluth’s Fond Du Lac neighborhood has been processed, meaning soil and items found are being examined to determine if they’re remains or artifacts.

This all started with a construction project along highway 23. Now MnDOT is hiring a new contractor experienced in this process able to provide more workers and speed up the process. Right now nearly a block of land is guarded but MnDOT tells us they’re still trying to determine how far the cemetery goes.

“I think we’re really happy with the progress we’ve made, we know that bringing in this new contractor is going to help us bring in more workers but it’s really going to depend on how well the work goes and how many people we can bring in without getting too busy of a work site,” MnDOT District Engineer Duane Hill said.

The goal is to have the majority of the cemetery restored by this winter.

MnDot officials tell us they can’t even predict an end date to the restoration until they figure out the boundaries of the cemetery.