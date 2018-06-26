Small Plane Crashes at Chisholm-Hibbing Range Regional Airport

The Crash is Under Investigation

HIBBING, Minn. – The Hibbing Fire Department and EMS responded to reports of a small plane crash at the Range Regional Airport Monday evening.

At approximately 8:45 p.m. the small aircraft went down nose first on the main runway.

The pilot was not injured in the crash.

The airport was shut down for a short time, but reports state a commercial flight was able to land later in the evening.

The incident is still under investigation.