Standoff in New Hope Began With Domestic Dispute

Residents Were Evacuated From the Neighborhood

NEW HOPE, Minn. (AP) – A standoff that started with a domestic dispute stretched into daylight in New Hope where a man was barricaded in a house with two children.

Officers were dispatched to a home about 8 p.m. Monday where a woman said her boyfriend was threatening her and her two children.

When police arrived, they found the woman outside the house. She told officers her children were still inside.

Police negotiators have tried to get the man, possibly armed, to surrender.

Neighborhood residents were evacuated from their homes, but were allowed to return because of morning storms.