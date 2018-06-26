Tour Superior Street During Reconstruction

DULUTH, Minn.-The Duluth Experience along with the city of Duluth are teaming up to help Northlander’s dig a little deeper into the history of the downtown area.

Walking tours began today where participants can explore what’s been unearthed during the Superior Street reconstruction process, along with looking deeper into the historic buildings in downtown Duluth.

Those leading the tours say many Northlander’s may get a headache even thinking about going to the downtown area due to all the construction, but these tours will shed light on why this project is well worth it in the long run.

“We thought, let’s make a constructive … fun way to get people down here to learn about this historic transformation happening down here in Duluth; now leading to a pretty bright future,” said Kyle Chisholm, tour coordinator.

The walking tour is free and is also organized by the Zenith City Press.

Tours are being scheduled twice per month during the noon hour and at 4:30 pm during the months of June, July, and August. Upcoming dates include June 27, July 10, July 24, Aug. 7, and Aug. 14.

To find out more, visit this website: www.theduluthexperience.com.