Tryout Camp in Full Swing for Wilderness

Hockey players from around the world made their way to Cloquet for a chance to make the Wilderness roster.

CLOQUET, Minn. – This week, the Minnesota Wilderness kicked off their Tryout Camp at Northwoods Credit Union Arena. 120 players from around the world Were split up into six teams and from there, they try to impress the coaching staff to earn a spot on the roster.

“Each team plays four games. After the fourth game, we’ll cut it down and cut 80 kids. Then we’ll have the top 40 kids play in what’s called the “All-Star Game” on Wednesday at 5:15 p.m. From there, we’ll pick our team,” Wilderness head coach and general manager Dave Boitz said.

It will be a tough decision for new head coach Dave Boitz. But he’s confident in his staff and he likes the turnout that he will be picking from.

“We’ve got some really good players. We’re really excited about the talent. We got a lot of good guys coming back, but we’ve also attracted a lot of players for this camp. There’s been some good players coming from a long ways to tryout for our squad and that’s a big compliment to our program. We’re really excited about that. A lot gets put into it and we got a lot of good help so hopefully we’ll make some good decisions and be able to pick a good team,” said Boitz.