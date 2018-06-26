Twin Ports Pro Development Camp Returns to Superior

Several professional hockey players bring insight and wisdom to Northland youth hockey players.

SUPERIOR, Wisc. – The third installment of the Twin Ports Development Camp began this week as 40 kids showed up to the Superior Ice Arena. The camp will be going on throughout the entire week and looks to strengthen the skills that most of the kids already have.

“A lot of us are professional or college players and we’re still working on those fundamental things. I think to get a base at a young age is very important. I think that’s something we’ve all had. We’re not going to make them better players today, but those little pieces sure add up. That’s something we’ve had throughout our career. To give back a little, those little pieces here and there and hopefully they can take it with them,” former UMD Bulldog Andy Welinski said.

The goal of the camp is to keep everything local from the location to the coaches in an effort to keep the hockey tradition going in the Twin Ports.

“That’s a great thing about the game. It’s a very tight–knit community, especially up here where it means a lot to the community in the area. I don’t think you realize how important they are as a kid in your development, but if we didn’t have those types of situations going on when we were looking up to people and we had our hockey idols growing up. If you get to interact with those people in general, I just think it makes the experience that much better. We felt when we put this on a little bit of an obligation to give back,” owner and lead instructor Brett Olson said.