UMD’s Land Lab Named Top Five in the Nation

UMD's Land Lab is officially the fifth best college farm according to Best Value Schools.

DULUTH, Minn.- The Land Lab at the University of Minnesota Duluth is officially ranked one of the top college farms in the country.

UMD’s Land Lab is officially the fifth best college farm according to Best Value Schools. The farm stretches over 30 acres and is ran by over a thousand students every year. Fruits and vegetables grown on the farm are cooked up and used in campus meals.

“Really making a big contribution to our campus and to our community and ink the lives of our students as we all try to figure out how to become more sustainable,” Land Lab director Randal Hanson said.

This summer nearly a dozen student interns are working on the farm, giving them hand–on experience with biodiversity and sustainability.

Students tell us the way the farm is ran and what they’ve learned, the award is well deserved.

“I was surprised but I wasn’t that surprised,” Land Lab intern Cole Grotting said. “What Randy and Kevin have put together here is super impressive. For a campus farm to be able to produce as much food as we do for our campus is pretty remarkable.”

Meanwhile, workers on the Land Lab tell FOX 21 it’s a unique campus farm thanks to the community partnerships and support in Duluth.

