Wild Hire UMD Hall of Famer Tom Kurvers as Asst. GM

The former Hobey Baker Award winner spent the past ten seasons with Tampa Bay.

ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Wild have announced that UMD Hall of Famer Tom Kurvers will become their new assistant general manager.

The Bloomington, MN native has spent the past 10 seasons with the Tampa Bay Lightning as the assistant GM and senior advisor to the GM. He also spent time in Phoenix as director of player personnel.

In 1984 during his senior year with the Bulldogs, Kurvers set the school record for most goals and points scored by a defenseman, en route to winning the 1984 Hobey Baker Award, the first of five for UMD.