Body of Twin Cities man Found on Beach Near Grand Marais

The Matter is Under Investigation

GRAND MARAIS, Minn. – According to the Cook County Sheriff’s Office the body of a 46-year-old Twin Cities man was found on a beach just east of Grand Marais.

The body was found by a woman walking along the beach early Wednesday morning.

The man’s car was parked near where his body was found, but authorities say foul play is not suspected.

The victim was not reported missing; however an alert had been made out of Washington County.

The man’s identification is being withheld pending notification of family members.

The matter is under investigation.