Duluth FC Completes the Comeback for Fifth Straight Win

The Bluegreens battle back from down 2-0 to defeat the Minnesota TwinStars 3-2.

DULUTH, Minn. – Duluth FC gets the go-ahead goal in the 80th minute from Gonnie Ben-Tal as the Bluegreens comeback to beat the Minnesota TwinStars 3-2 Wednesday night at Public Schools Stadium. The win is the fifth in a row for the Bluegreens, who also got goals from Kyle Farrar and Tom Corcoran.

Duluth FC now has two games left on their schedule. They will travel to Minneapolis City FC on Saturday. Then they will wrap up their regular season at home next Friday against Med City FC.