Food Share Event Held on North Shore

TWO HARBORS, Minn.-On a normal month 9,000 pounds of food are distributed from the Two Harbors Area Food Shelf.

Today, however, 10,000 pounds were handed out to those in needs during the community’s second annual Food Share.

Almost 40 volunteers arrived at the food shelf this morning to help give out the food to 150 families in the community.

The organization hopes to hold more of these events in the future.

“It takes a lot of work to put one day together and it’s our goal to be able to offer this more times throughout the year because the impact it has,” said Michelle Miller, Two Harbors Food Shelf director.

Multiple groups came together to put on the drive including the Second Harvest Food Bank, Co-op Light and Power, and the Northland Foundation.