Highway 23 to Reopen in Early July

Motorists are Encouraged to use I-35

DULUTH, Minn. – Temporary repairs have begun on Highway 23 at the south fork of the Nemadji River.

Due to recent flooding a portion of Highway 23 has been closed for over a week.

According to MnDot the highway will be paved this fall with permanent repairs happening in the summer of 2019.

The road is expected to reopen in early July and crews will maintain the temporary gravel driving surface throughout the summer.

Crews are encouraging motorists to use I-35 as an alternate route until repairs are completed.