Huskies Sweep Doubleheader From Stingers

Duluth extended their win streak with two wins at home against Willmar.

DULUTH, Minn. – The Duluth Huskies hosted a doubleheader at Wade Stadium against the Willmar Stingers. They would take the first game 7-4. Justin Mitchell and Trevor Esquerra each had two RBIs for the Huskies.

In game two, it was a much smaller margin of victory as Duluth wins 11-2. Tony Monroy led the Huskies with four hits in the game.

The Huskies are now 21-9, the first team in the Northwoods League to reach the 20-win mark. They’ll be back at home Thursday night for a two-game home series against Thunder Bay.