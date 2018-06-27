Prince’s Band to Perform in Northland

BAYFIELD, Wis.-The spirit behind Prince is making its way to the Northland next month.

Prince’s band the New Power Generation will perform at the Big Top Chautauqua in Bayfield July 7th for a very special show.

Since Prince’s death back in 2016, the group grieved of their loss, but now they are hitting the road again to let Prince’s music live on.

Today Fox 21 sat down with some of the band members to find out what keeps them going.

“Prince trained us and we don’t forget all that training, as long as there’s an audience, an appetite for that music, we want to go out and do it,” said Morris Hayes, keyboardist for the group.

Stay tuned for Fox 21 Local News at 7 tomorrow morning where we will have an more in depth interview with the group.

To get tickets, visit this website: https://ticketsbigtop.org/TheatreManager/1/tmEvent/tmEvent1230.html