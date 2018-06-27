Runners To Hit The Runway For 4K Race

DULUTH, Minn. Runners if you’ve ever felt like “flying” through a race you might be able to get pretty close to that this weekend out on Park Point in Duluth.

The Runway 4k will be held for the second year this Saturday. The race takes place on the Sky Harbor runway in Duluth.

It’s the only race in the state of Minnesota where the route goes down a federally restricted runway, normally people aren’t allowed to be on a runway at all. It took six months to clear this race with the FAA.

The Runway 4k Race Director says there’s not many courses out there like this one.

“We’ve got a combination course which is kind of exciting, “ said Race Director Jon Carlson. “ You’re not only running on asphalt on the runway, then you run through a beach and some gravel road that’s a part of the airport, then turn around and finish on the asphalt can pick it up to turn in a good time.”

The race starts at 8:30 Saturday and all finishers will also get to take home a medal and a t-shirt,

Link to register: http://www.kernkompany.com/events/